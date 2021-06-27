Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 153,050 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 43.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 195,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 153,050 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $4,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $37.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $266.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.37.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

