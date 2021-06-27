Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,580 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,580 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.39% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

SCHN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

In related news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $878,941.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at $10,940,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $48.57 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.