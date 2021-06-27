Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Shake Shack worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHAK stock opened at $105.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.35 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

SHAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Shake Shack from $107.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.94.

In related news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 3,592 shares of company stock worth $388,905 in the last ninety days. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

