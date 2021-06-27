FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FB Financial were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth about $229,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. FB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FBK opened at $38.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.34. FB Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $21.97 and a 52 week high of $49.62.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 17.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FB Financial Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.80%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

