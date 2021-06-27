Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,936 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $82.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

