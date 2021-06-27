Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Wix.com during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wix.com by 306.5% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX stock opened at $303.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39. Wix.com Ltd. has a one year low of $213.12 and a one year high of $362.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.11.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

