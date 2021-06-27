Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $716,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 30,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 176,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 114,640 shares in the last quarter. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $5,804,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. 39.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,574.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,912 shares of company stock worth $1,605,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.61 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.