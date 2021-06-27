Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 70,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $438,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVIR opened at $23.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

