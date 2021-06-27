8,050 Shares in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 80.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $95.21 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.74.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

