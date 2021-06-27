$3.05 Million in Sales Expected for PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) to announce $3.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the highest is $4.34 million. PolarityTE posted sales of $2.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year sales of $10.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $12.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.37 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $8.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 123.54% and a negative net margin of 339.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

PolarityTE stock opened at $1.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.06. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.43.

In related news, CEO David B. Seaburg sold 31,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.86, for a total transaction of $26,686.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,639.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the first quarter worth approximately $24,884,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in PolarityTE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in PolarityTE by 1,271.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 606,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 562,005 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

