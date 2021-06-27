JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 11,559 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 345,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,559 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $15,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 64,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $83,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,750.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 15,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $859,777.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,339.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,282,302. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LEG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

NYSE LEG opened at $51.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.24 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

