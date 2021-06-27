JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,253,506 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 93.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 853,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,253,506 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.26% of SLM worth $15,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 238,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SLM by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,504,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,336,000 after acquiring an additional 471,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in SLM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.70. SLM had a net margin of 49.65% and a return on equity of 58.89%. The business had revenue of $331.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SLM from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SLM from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SLM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.