JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $16.03 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,452 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.07% of Ladder Capital worth $16,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 1,126.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.63.

LADR opened at $12.14 on Friday. Ladder Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 629,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Harris sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $47,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,075 shares in the company, valued at $7,487,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 over the last three months. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.