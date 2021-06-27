JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,063 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 29,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $16,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,813,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 411,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,086,000 after acquiring an additional 151,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,277,000 after acquiring an additional 113,071 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.12. Independent Bank Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $99.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

