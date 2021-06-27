Insider Buying: Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) Major Shareholder Acquires $1,522,044.60 in Stock

Fintech Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:FTCV) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 123,945 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,522,044.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 39,375 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $443,362.50.

On Friday, June 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 363,065 shares of Fintech Acquisition Corp. V stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $4,247,860.50.

NASDAQ FTCV opened at $12.03 on Friday. Fintech Acquisition Corp. V has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $15.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $112,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Fintech Acquisition Corp. V in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fintech Acquisition Corp. V

FinTech Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination, with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

