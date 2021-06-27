JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 228,788 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,344,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,788 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $16,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ING. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 556,568 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 54,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ING shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ING Groep presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.49 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $52.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. ING Groep had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

Further Reading: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.