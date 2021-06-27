Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,130,315 shares in the company, valued at $462,543,534.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total value of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total value of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total value of $1,343,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $1,343,600.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $2,653,200.00.

IBKR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.16. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.89 and a one year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 53,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,320 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $999,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 398.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 52,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after buying an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

