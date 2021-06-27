Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 121.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 39,001 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,404,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter. Jabodon PT Co. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $17,721,000. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $265.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.55 and a fifty-two week high of $267.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

