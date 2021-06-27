Barings LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,809 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $267.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

