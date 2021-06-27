Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,758 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 7.3% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $36,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 19.2% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $265.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $193.55 and a one year high of $267.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.18.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

