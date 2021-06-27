BlackRock Inc. Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 989,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,870 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $36,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 10.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 4.6% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 49.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $40.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 144.20%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

