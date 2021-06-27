iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

