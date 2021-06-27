iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 42.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,399 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.