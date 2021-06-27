Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,614 Shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,614 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 97,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 301,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,922,000 after purchasing an additional 82,022 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

CHCT stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $38.79 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.50%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

