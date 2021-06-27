Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 85,811 Shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,811 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 12.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 33.0% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.30.

Shares of NYSE:AAN opened at $32.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.92. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

In other The Aaron’s news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of The Aaron’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

The Aaron’s Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.