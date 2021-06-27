JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 293,102 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.42% of New Mountain Finance worth $17,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $68,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 43.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter worth about $166,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMFC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.61% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

