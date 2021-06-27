Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 1,099.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $7.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Ribbon Communications Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

