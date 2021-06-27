Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 102.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 407,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 30,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 17,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $587,946.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,702.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.29.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MDU shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.