Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 53.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAL opened at $15.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.85. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.38 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amalgamated Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

