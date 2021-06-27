Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Hits New 1-Year High at $81.89

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.89 and last traded at $81.56, with a volume of 6405 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVLT. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Commvault Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total transaction of $704,238.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,952.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 380,727 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,469,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $247,463,000 after acquiring an additional 156,804 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,969,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,510,000 after acquiring an additional 72,197 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 977,027 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,018,000 after acquiring an additional 195,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 847,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,685,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares in the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

