Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 12,352 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.04.

PHVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pharvaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

The company has a market cap of $588.40 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.69.

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.36). Sell-side analysts predict that Pharvaris will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris during the first quarter worth about $755,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth approximately $64,447,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Pharvaris in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

