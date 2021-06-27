AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.49

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.49 and last traded at $79.83, with a volume of 6269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.57.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.23 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.80.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,100 shares of company stock worth $6,446,427. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

