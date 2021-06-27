NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Shares Down 4.2%

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.31 and last traded at $23.33. Approximately 1,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 112,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.36.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on NeuroPace from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.18.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($21.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($20.96). The company had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 million. Research analysts anticipate that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Irina Ridley bought 2,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $39,984.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 287,352 shares of company stock worth $4,884,984 over the last quarter.

NeuroPace Company Profile (NASDAQ:NPCE)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.