UBS Group AG Purchases 2,568 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 1,224.8% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 255,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 236,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on THO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.89.

THO opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.72. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.38. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

In related news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.