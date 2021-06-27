UBS Group AG Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,436 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,686 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Associated Banc worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASB. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 359.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,279,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after acquiring an additional 37,589 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other Associated Banc news, CEO Andrew J. Harmening sold 51,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,175,960.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,316,209.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Meinolf sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,750 shares in the company, valued at $622,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,656 shares of company stock worth $1,548,362 over the last 90 days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ASB. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.52 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.13. Associated Banc had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB).

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.