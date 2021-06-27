UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 213.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,842 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.4% during the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 37.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.54.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.