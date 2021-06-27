UBS Group AG Acquires 7,138 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.26% of Universal worth $3,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,997,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,794,000 after acquiring an additional 241,357 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 3.5% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 863,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,101,000 after acquiring an additional 77,076 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 509,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 130,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal during the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Airton L. Hentschke sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $454,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Preston Douglas Wigner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $230,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,032. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UVV opened at $56.08 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $617.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Universal Corporation supplies leaf tobacco products worldwide. The company operates through North America, South America, Africa, Europe, Asia, Dark Air-Cured, Oriental, and Special Services segments. It is involved in procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

