UBS Group AG Has $3.78 Million Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 87.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $81,158.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.88.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $73.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

