Sei Investments Co. Acquires 11,496 Shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) by 54.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Bally’s worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Bally’s by 194.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Bally’s during the first quarter valued at $71,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Bally’s news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BALY. TheStreet downgraded Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bally’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -223.32 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.60. Bally’s Co. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.56 million. Bally’s’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

