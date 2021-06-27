Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,987 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,571,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $870,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,871 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,869,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,668,000 after acquiring an additional 265,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LKQ by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in LKQ by 756.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,207 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $49.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.69 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.