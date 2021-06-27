Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,921 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 36,382.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,921 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $193,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $18.70 on Friday. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.73 and a 1-year high of $32.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 60.93% and a negative net margin of 917.30%. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cam L. Garner bought 15,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.03 per share, for a total transaction of $285,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum bought 5,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,717.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

