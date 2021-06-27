Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells $1,858,527.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.
Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
