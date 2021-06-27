Insider Selling: Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Sells $1,858,527.00 in Stock

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $197.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.61 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

