Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells 94,615 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.
GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.
About GoodRx
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
