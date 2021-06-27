Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Sells 94,615 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CEO Douglas Joseph Hirsch sold 94,615 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $3,593,477.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,404,167.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.37. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $64.22. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,848,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

