Insider Selling: DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Sells 57,622 Shares of Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $2,985,395.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,374,509.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Kalish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $3,096,906.56.

On Friday, May 28th, Matthew Kalish sold 57,692 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $2,926,138.24.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $51.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. The firm had revenue of $312.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Argus cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

