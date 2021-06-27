$32.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) will post sales of $32.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.88 billion and the lowest is $31.52 billion. Verizon Communications posted sales of $30.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full year sales of $133.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $131.59 billion to $135.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $135.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.38 billion to $137.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.57.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,373,000,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.3% in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,757,293,000 after buying an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth about $241,988,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $62,100,000 after buying an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ opened at $56.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $233.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.627 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

