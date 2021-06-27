Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 26,556 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,556 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chinook Therapeutics were worth $482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDNY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KDNY opened at $15.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $695.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.15. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $0.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.71% and a negative net margin of 1,122.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Glicklich sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.