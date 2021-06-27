ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of MT opened at $31.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is presently -32.47%.

MT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on ArcelorMittal from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

ArcelorMittal Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.