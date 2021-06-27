Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3,154.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Scotiabank raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Westlake Chemical from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.27.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $106.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.77.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.39%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.16%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

