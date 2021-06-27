Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $195,000 Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 8,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $122.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $597.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.21 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

In related news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 11,333 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $1,366,533.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,365 shares in the company, valued at $8,364,031.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

