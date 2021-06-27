Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,785,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,930,000 after purchasing an additional 479,172 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 18.3% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,651,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,675,000 after buying an additional 255,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,468,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 14.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,875,000 after buying an additional 179,432 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,076,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,824,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of RAMP stock opened at $49.65 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.70 and a 12-month high of $87.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51 and a beta of 1.15.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.