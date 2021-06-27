Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 14,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,283 shares during the period. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure alerts:

SOI opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.84. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34. The stock has a market cap of $453.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 2.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company also provides trained personnel and last mile proppant logistics services; transloading and forward staging storage services; and digital inventory software under the Solaris Lens and Railtronix names.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI).

Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.